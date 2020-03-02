After 25 Years, Judge Judy Is Hanging Up Her Robe For Another Show!

July Sheindlin says working on a new endeavour. The announcement was officially made when she sat down with Ellen on Monday.

Judy Sheindlin, the star of “Judge Judy,” announced in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres that the show’s upcoming 25th season will be its last. https://t.co/MfQp9KU6KI — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 2, 2020

Judy explains to Ellen, “Next year will be our 25th season: silver anniversary,” she says during her appearance. “And CBS, I think, sort of felt they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program, because now they have 25 years of reruns. So what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years’ worth of reruns.”

There is a new show in the works is called Judy’s Justice and will come out next year. The TV host told Ellen that they “can’t tell you yet” where the new show would air.

We still have a full year of new episodes to watch, after that CBS will air reruns… Since the conception of Judge Judy in 1996. She is one of the highest paid television stars, raking in nearly $47 million per year for her work on “Judge Judy.”