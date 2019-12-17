After 25 Years, Mariah Carey Takes ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ to Number 1

It’s been 25 years (1994) since Mariah released, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” and now the singer has taken the song to number one on the Billboard chart.

Sure the track has been number one on the Christmas charts before, but this is the first time a Christmas song has been in the top position since The Chipmunks notched a number one with “The Chipmunk Song” in 1959 on the regular charts.

Mariah is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the hit in a big way! She released a deluxe edition of her Merry Christmas album and is playing special holiday shows across the USA. It’s been enough to push the song into the lead, marking the longest gap between release date and hitting number one in history.

Here’s a little music History:

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” becomes the diva’s 19th number one song, moving her one step closer to The Beatles’ record of 20 trips to the top. It also adds to her record of total weeks at number one, now with 80. Thanks in large part to a 16 week stay with “One Sweet Day” in 1995, Carey has a 20 week head start on Rihanna, who is in second with 60 total weeks at one.

Mariah also joins Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, and Usher as the only artists to have number ones in the 90s, 00s, and 10s.

Nobody has ever reached the top in four decades, so if this “All I Want for Christmas Is You” fever keeps going, some amazing history could be unwrapped in 2020.