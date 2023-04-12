Air Jorden 13s Are The Most Expensive Sneakers To Be Auctioned Off

Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals game-worn Air Jordan 13s from his Chicago Bulls ‘Last Dance’ season become the most valuable sneakers sold of ALL-TIME as they fetch $2.2m!

The previous record for a pair of sneakers sold at an auction stood at $1.472m when Jordan’s regular season game Nike Air Ships were snapped up in 2021.

This sale puts the shoes in a group of the most expensive Jordan items ever sold after his NBA Finals Game 1 jersey sold for $10.1m in 2022.

Both items likely increased in popularity boosted by the famed ‘Last Dance’ documentary that was largely watched on both ESPN and Netflix.