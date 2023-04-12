Listen Live

Air Jorden 13s Are The Most Expensive Sneakers To Be Auctioned Off

This explains why regular Jorden's are so expensive!

By Dirt/Divas

Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals game-worn Air Jordan 13s from his Chicago Bulls ‘Last Dance’ season become the most valuable sneakers sold of ALL-TIME as they fetch $2.2m!

The previous record for a pair of sneakers sold at an auction stood at $1.472m when Jordan’s regular season game Nike Air Ships were snapped up in 2021.

Ben Affleck And Matt Damon Are Back On The Big Screen Together In The New Trailer for Nike “Air”

This sale puts the shoes in a group of the most expensive Jordan items ever sold after his NBA Finals Game 1 jersey sold for $10.1m in 2022.

Both items likely increased in popularity boosted by the famed ‘Last Dance’ documentary that was largely watched on both ESPN and Netflix.

