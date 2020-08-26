AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys Joining ‘Dancing With The Stars’

According to Entertainment Tonight, AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys will be joining the 29th season of the hit show.

McLean teased some “big news” on his Instagram as he told fans about the work he’s been putting into his diet and fitness during the quarantine.

“I’m on a very strict diet, grain-free, gluten-free, sugar-free, no sodas of any kind, and completely sober for almost nine months,” he said. “This amazing, but rigorous, workout is all due to my amazing trainer, Mr. Bobby Strong. He’s been a huge asset in my transformation, trying to get myself prepared and ready for what’s to come in the next few weeks.”

McLean joins The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe as the only other celebrity to be revealed for the next ‘DWTS’ season. The show previously announced the lineup of professional dancers returning next season.

Who will be next to join?