Aladdin Takes Top Spot At The Box Office!

Walt Disney live-action remake of “Aladdin” crushed the competition at the box office, which included two new R-rated films that went up against the classic!

The critically acclaimed teen comedy “Booksmart” and the horror movie “Brightburn,” were no match for Will Smith as the genie!

Aladdin brought in an estimated $86.1 million with speculation that it will pass the $100 million mark by Monday due to Memorial Day in the States!

If you had a genie grant you three wishes, what would they be?

For me, one would definitely involve eating whatever I wanted and not gaining weight!