Alanis Morissette Is Battling Anxiety And OCD After Birth Of Her Third Child!

Alanis says in a new interview that this time around her postpartum depression is not as intense as it was after she had her first two children, however this time around it’s a different issue.

Alanis told CBS This morning that “This time around it’s less depression, it’s more anxiety and a little more of the compulsive, obsessive thoughts,” adding “A lot of times (they are) about safety, about the people you love, your loved ones, your children. And then me just having to remind myself, like, ‘Oh, nope. This is just postpartum depression swooping in again. Stop’.”

Morissette and her husband, Mario Treadway, welcomed baby Winter in August.