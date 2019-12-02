Listen Live

Alanis Morissette Is Going On Tour In Celebration Of The 25th Anniversary Of Jagged Little Pill!

You Outta Know, that this will be a great show!

There are 31-dates that will kick off in the States in early June and will makes its way to Canada!

The Anniversary tour also being a special guest, Liz Phair of Garbage!

 

 

This tour follows the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill, which was inspired and features Morissette’s music -on Broadway this week!

Pre-sale for tickets starts Dec. 10th and will go on sale to the public on Dec. 13th!  Alanis stops in Toronto at the Budweiser Stage on July 11th!

