Alanis Morissette Is Going On Tour In Celebration Of The 25th Anniversary Of Jagged Little Pill!

There are 31-dates that will kick off in the States in early June and will makes its way to Canada!

The Anniversary tour also being a special guest, Liz Phair of Garbage!

JUST ANNOUNCED: @Alanis is going on tour this summer to celebrate 25 years of Jagged Little Pill with special guest @garbage & also appearing @PhizLair! Presales start 12/12 at 11am local time. Get more info here. #JLP25 — Live Nation (@LiveNation) December 2, 2019

This tour follows the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill, which was inspired and features Morissette’s music -on Broadway this week!

Pre-sale for tickets starts Dec. 10th and will go on sale to the public on Dec. 13th! Alanis stops in Toronto at the Budweiser Stage on July 11th!