Alanis Morissette Is Pregnant With Baby Number 3!

Alanis confirmed the news after a pic of her growing baby bump was captured and posted online by a news organization!

It looks like this will be a really big year for Alanis with new music on the way and The Musical called Jagged Little Pill based on her 1995 album of the same name!

View this post on Instagram so much NEWness… ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 A post shared by Alanis Morissette (@alanis) on Mar 25, 2019 at 11:16am PDT

Morissette and her husband, rapper Mario “Souleye” Treadway, 38, tied the knot in a private ceremony at home in May 2010. The couple already share a son, Ever Imre, 8, and a daughter, Onyx Solace, who turns 3 in June.