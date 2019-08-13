Alanis Welcomes Baby No. 3!

Alanis Morissette Welcomes Baby Number 3!

Alanis shared the happy news via an instagram posting with a photo of the baby boy who was born last Thursday.

“He’s here! Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway. #8/8/19 #mywholelifeidreamedoflovingyouthree,” the singer captioned the shot.

Alanis already has a little girl, Onyx who is almost three and another boy who is eight.

Alanis has been very open about postpartum and the experience she had with her other two children. She has already opening asked friends and family for help… Saying in part;

“This time around I’m not waiting even four minutes, I’m just gonna be like, ‘OK, everybody, even if I say I’m OK, I want you to resist believing me at first.’ I’m actually gonna need support and I’m not gonna push it away.”