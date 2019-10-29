Alcohol, Coffee And Being Overweight Might Actually Help You Live Past 90, Study Says.

Researchers at the University of California’s Irvine Institute for Memory Impairments and Neurological Disorders (UCI MIND), found that if you’re overweight in your 70’s and drink both alcohol and coffee in moderation- you may actually live longer.

Perhaps there’s no explanation needed, however if you’re wondering how they reached this determination…

Starting in 2003, researchers began a project called The 90+ Study, where they studied 1,600 old people over the age of 90 to determine what it is that makes them live so long.

According to the article from maxim.com, to figure it out, the researchers had the participants perform neurological, neuropsychological, cognitive, and physical tests every six months, and also gathered information on their diet, daily activities, medical history, and medications.

Analysis of the data found that the those who drank moderate amounts of coffee and alcohol lived longer than those who didn’t drink, and those who were overweight in their 70s lived longer than normal or underweight people.

With that said, let’s all take this information with a grain of salt, preferably chased with a tequila shot. You know, for the sake of a long life.