Alec Baldwin And Kelsey Grammer Will Star In New ABC Comedy Series!

The new show created by the same people that brought us Modern Family will centre on three former roommates, who reunite decades after they were driven apart to take a chance on the lives they always wanted.

This will be Baldwin’s first major TV role since 30 Rock, although recently he can be seen as a regular on SNL as Donald Trump. His latest movie “Chic Fight” is also currently streaming.

Grammer is busy also working on a follow-up show to Frasier. Both Alec and Kelsey will executive produce this new series.