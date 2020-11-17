Listen Live

Alec Baldwin And Kelsey Grammer Will Star In New ABC Comedy Series!

How fun!

By Dirt/Divas

The new show created by the same people that brought us Modern Family will centre on three former roommates, who reunite decades after they were driven apart to take a chance on the lives they always wanted.

 

This will be Baldwin’s first major TV role since 30 Rock, although recently he can be seen as a regular on SNL as Donald Trump.  His latest movie “Chic Fight” is also currently streaming.

 

Grammer is busy also working on a follow-up show to Frasier. Both Alec and Kelsey will executive produce this new series.

Related posts

A Third Of People Are Secretly Hoping For Another Lockdown At Christmas To Avoid Family

Justin Bieber Announces ‘Monster’ Duet with Shawn Mendes Arriving Friday

Michael Jackson Tops ‘Forbes’ Highest-Earning Dead Celebrities List For Eighth Straight Year