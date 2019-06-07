Alec Baldwin Is Going To Get Roasted This Summer!
Alec Baldwin! Fun!
Another Comedy Central Roast was announced via twitter and will be taped in the near future…
Alec expressed his excitement saying in part;
“Getting roasted will be the greatest honor of my lifetime besides being a father, a husband, hosting SNL seventeen times, receiving Golden Globes, Emmys, and working with Martin Scorsese.”
Hope he still has those brass balls. #BaldwinRoast this summer. pic.twitter.com/gOYQnWeWY6
— Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) June 5, 2019