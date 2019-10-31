Alessia Cara to Receive the ‘Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour’ at Canada’s Walk of Fame Awards Show!

Congratulations, Alessia Cara! It was announced that Alessia will receive the 2019 Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour at this year’s Walk of Fame Awards Show.

CEO of Canada’s Walk of Fame, Jeffrey Latimer says, “Alessia Cara’s soulful, expressive songwriting and artistry makes her a voice for her generation. She has the remarkable ability to inspire, unite, and bring important issues that affect today’s youth to the forefront through her music.”

Canada’s Walk of Fame awards show will take place at Toronto’s Convention Centre on November 23!