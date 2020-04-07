Alex Baldwin’s Wife, Hilaria Is Pregnant Again!

Hiliaria took to social media on Monday, proudly posting a picture of her baby bump! The picture showed Hilaria laying down listening to the baby’s heartbeat.

“Sound up… I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel,” the 36-year-old yoga guru wrote. “Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again.”

Hilaria is already a mother of four, but had lost a child in November-four months along…Hilaria also suffered a miscarriage in April of 2019.