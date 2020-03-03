Alex Trebek Donates $100,000 to Homeless Shelter

Despite facing his own personal challenges, Alex Trebek has always been adamant on helping others.

According to TMZ, Trebek donated $100,000 to the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, after touring the new shelter that was being built in North Hollywood. This is a nonprofit that focuses on preventing, eliminating and reducing poverty, homelessness and hunger.

Alex is truly a humanitarian, always thinking of other despite his illness.

Since being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, Trebek still continues to remain positive. Back in January, he sent a message to Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) as they both are fighting pancreatic cancer.