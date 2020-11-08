Alex Trebek Has Died At The Age of 80

Following a long battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, the beloved host of “Jeopardy” has died.

TMZ reports “Jeopardy is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends.”

Trebek hosted the famous game show for 36 years. He announced that he was battling cancer in March 2019, but always determined to fight the illness.

Trebek powered through his diagnosis to host the iconic game show — most recently returning to set for the 2021-22 season.

Alex Trebek was born in Sudbury, Ontario in 1940.

Trebek has won five Daytime Emmy Awards for hosting “Jeopardy!” and in 2011, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences honored him with the Lifetime Achievement Award. As of 2014, Trebek held a Guinness World Record for “the most game show episodes hosted by the same presenter.” Trebek has also been inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame, the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame, and has won a Peabody Award.