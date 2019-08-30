Alex Trebek Is Back On The Set Of Jeopardy!

He underwent chemotherapy to beat Stage 4 pancreatic cancer which he was diagnosed with about five months ago.

And in a new video, he tells fans he is “on the mend” ahead of the premiere of the 36th season of the show, set to debut on Sept. 9.

Alex is back in action! Join him on September 9 for the premiere of Season 36. pic.twitter.com/Vdv9t9vxDE — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) August 29, 2019

Back in March, he joked with fans that he had to beat the disease “because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years.”

We’re happy to report that Alex’s health has shifted and is now in “near remission” from the illness, which has a 9% survival rate.