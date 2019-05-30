Listen Live

Alex Trebek Is Doing Very Well After Some Chemo Treatments!

Alex Trebek may be close to remission of advanced pancreatic cancer!

By Dirt/Divas

According to his doctor his treatment is “mind-boggling.”  Doctors have told him that he has responded very well to the chemotherapy, adding 

`they hadn’t seen this kind of positive results in their memory.’’

Some of the tumours have shrunk nearly 50% which is incredible considering that according to The American Cancer Society estimates that only 3% of patients with stage 4 pancreatic cancer live 5 years after being diagnosed.

Alex still has several more rounds of treatment that will hopefully get him into remission.

