Alex Trebek Is Doing Very Well After Some Chemo Treatments!

According to his doctor his treatment is “mind-boggling.” Doctors have told him that he has responded very well to the chemotherapy, adding

`they hadn’t seen this kind of positive results in their memory.’’

Some of the tumours have shrunk nearly 50% which is incredible considering that according to The American Cancer Society estimates that only 3% of patients with stage 4 pancreatic cancer live 5 years after being diagnosed.

Alex still has several more rounds of treatment that will hopefully get him into remission.