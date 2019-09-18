Alex Trebek Is Set To Undergo His Second Round Of Chemotherapy

Alex just returned to Jeopardy last week and has now learned that he must undergo a second round of Chemo to fight this aggressive cancer.

Alex said that recently he had felt ill and doctors told him he needs more chemotherapy to fight the disease.

“I lost about 12 pounds in a week. And my numbers went sky high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed. So, the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again and that’s what I’m doing,”

Alex Trebek, says despite another round of chemo-” I’m still here, and I don’t feel terrible”

Alex announced he had stage four pancreatic cancer in March.