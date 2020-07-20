Alex Trebek Releases a Memoir for his 80th Birthday

On Tuesday, July 21st, the day before he turns 80, Alex Trebek is releasing a memoir called The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life.

Trebek has been hosting Jeopardy! since the oldest Millenials were but 2 years old… that would be 1984. And while it may seem he’s been on Jeopardy! since forever, Alex Trebek was 44 years old when he got that gig. That means, he’d lived more than half a lifetime before he became known across the US and, eventually, around the world.

In the last year, Trebek has been battling pancreatic cancer. Trebek says he hopes, through his memoir, his fans will get to know “a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year.”

In a video posted to social media on July 17th, Trebek says he is doing well. “I’m continuing my treatment, and it is paying off.” See the full video below: