Alex Trebek says He Isn’t Interested In Being The Poster Child For Pancreatic Cancer!

Alex has been very public about his battle with stage 4 pancreatic Cancer and is about to undergo another round of chemo and insists his focus is now on his own health and not being a role model to others.

Trebek sat down with CTV News W5 and said “I have become in many ways the spokesperson for pancreatic cancer,” continuing by adding, “and it’s tough sometimes being as optimistic as you can, and I don’t know if I’m strong enough or intelligent enough to help alleviate some of that despair.

Alex announced to the world that he did have the terrible disease back in March and admits that he also has suffered pain and depression.

To date, Trebek has hosted over 8,000 episodes of Jeopardy and has reassured fans that he will keep going as long as he possible can.