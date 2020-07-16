Alex Trebek Shared a Health Update Today and He Looks Great!
His treatment continues and he's feeling great!
The iconic host of Jeopardy, Alex Trebek checked in today with an update on his health, Jeopardy and what he’s been busy doing…
Here’s a summer update from Alex! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/6oKJ5aSCU7
— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) July 16, 2020
There was a lot to takeaway here:
- He’s doing well
- His treatment continues and is paying off
- A beard
- He’s opening the Jeopardy vault back to his very first episode (which was 36 years ago)
- His new book, is coming July 21st titled, “The Answer is….Reflections On My Life”
Alex Trebek turns 80 years-old on July 22nd and his Jeopardy contract will take him through as host for another 2 years. Last year he was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic Cancer and so far has beaten the odds.