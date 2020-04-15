Alex Trebek Will Release An Autobiography This Summer!

Longtime Jeopardy host, Alex Trebek is set to release a memoir titled, The Answer is….Reflections On My Life. According to publisher Simon & Schuster, the book will hit shelves on July 21, 2020, a day before his 80th birthday.

This will be the first memoir for Alex, even though he has penned many books about the show in the past…This book will be about the show, marriage, parenthood, education, spirituality and more…

According to the press release, the television icon was moved to write down his own story by the outpouring of support he received following his cancer diagnosis.

‘I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year,’ the host writes in an excerpt shared by the publisher.

In the meantime, Alex is in self isolation until this pandemic is over. Last year he was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic Cancer and so far has beaten the odds.