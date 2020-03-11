Alex Trebek Will Skip The Canadian Screen Awards

Alex was to receive a special tribute on March 29th in person in Toronto, but will now tape an acceptance speech.

Alex continues to battle stage IV pancreatic Cancer, and like many others- isn’t taking any chances in wake of the Coronavirus.

The Jeopardy host is going to be honoured for his contribution to the media industry by the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television.

The Academy says its currently consulting with municipal, provincial and federal authorities on the virus outbreak issues as it goes ahead with plans for the Canadian Screen Awards events to take place March 23-29 in Toronto.

“At this time, there is no recommendation to postpone or cancel our activities and we are proceeding as planned,” a spokesperson for the Academy told THR.