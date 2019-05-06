Alex Trebek Wins Outstanding Game Show Host At The Daytime Emmy Awards

Alex Trebek accepted the award for outstanding game show host for “Jeopardy!” at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

While incredibly honoured, Alex was concerned that sympathy might play a role in voting, he said, when contenders should be judged on the merits of their work. However, Trebek did not win last year after a major surgery for life-threatening blood clots!

It’s his seventh Daytime Emmy, including a 2011 lifetime achievement award.