Alex Trebek’s Last Episode Of “Jeopardy” Will Be At Christmas!

Despite Alex Trebek’s passing, there are still more “Jeopardy!” episodes featuring the iconic host to come.

Trebek’s last day of filming fell on October 29, meaning that the show has enough episodes with Trebek at the helm to last through December 25.

The statement also indicated that the studio would not be announcing future plans for a new host “at this time.”

Executive producer Mike Richards said in a statement, “This is an enormous loss for the ‘Jeopardy!’ staff, crew and all of Alex’s millions of fans.”

“He was a legend in the industry that we were all lucky to watch night after night for 37 years. Working beside him for the past year and a half as he heroically continued to host ‘Jeopardy!’ was an incredible honor,” he continued.

“His belief in the importance of the show and his willingness to push himself to perform at the highest level was the most inspiring demonstration of courage I have ever seen. His constant desire to learn, his kindness, and his professionalism will be with all of us forever,” the statement concluded.