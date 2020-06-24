Alexa Will Be Available In Cars Soon! 

Starting this week via Amazon’s Echo Auto device you can buy the service for $69.99 at amazon.ca or best buy.ca.

Just like at home, Alexa will answer those pressing questions while you’re on the go! You can ask Alexa for the time, to play music, check the news, make calls, manage your call, and more.

But can she tell you how long the Tim Horton’s drive-thru line is before you pull up?

Alexa will even play road-trip games with you, give you directions when you’re lost, and find the cheapest gas!



(Can your wife do that?). Alexa has been available in the US since last year and connects in your car via your phone’s blue tooth connection or an auxiliary cable.