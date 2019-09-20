Algonquin Park’s Spectacular Fall Colours Are Arriving

Canada’s oldest Provincial Park attracts thousands of people from all over this time of year.

Fall Season offers an incredible and even breathtaking landscape of colour across Algonquin Park.

The current “Fall Colour Report” for Algonquin: The crowns of many trees are showing some colour (faint red or orange) and some individual trees have already changed completely, green is still the dominant colour.

Over the next month cars will be lined up all along Hwy 60 outside Algonquin and at the main gates every weekend by visitors ready to observe and capture glimpses.

The beautiful weather this week provided an excellent chance to enjoy a peaceful Algonquin Park while most are saving Holidays for winter time vacations.