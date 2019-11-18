Alicia Keys Will Return As Host of The 2020 Grammy Awards!

Alicia Key was only the second woman in history to host the Grammy’s when she did last year. Queen Latifah was the first in 2005. The show will take place January 26th at the Staples Center in LA and Alicia will be back to host for the second year in a row…

Alicia said;

“At first, I did think last year was a one-time thing, but when the opportunity came back around, there was no question about returning as host,” Keys told Billboard in a statement. “Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music.”

Alicia posted a little video making the announcement!