The Orillia and Midland locations of the OSPCA are holding their annual All ‘Fore’ The Animals Charity Golf Tournament to be held on Friday, June 21st at Bonaire Golf & Country Club in Coldwater with a 1pm shotgun start. The cost is only $125 per player and that includes golf, cart, prizes, a wonderful dinner and a great day of fun all in support of our furry friends. Please come out and help support this wonderful local charity and all the animals they serve. Your support is as appreciated as it is needed.

You can contact the Orillia SPCA directly at 705-325-1304 or email to orillia@ospca.on.ca in order to register. If you have a full foursome that is great but they will also match up individual, double and triple entries into full teams.

Click HERE for more details.