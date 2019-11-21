Alpacas Protect Christmas Turkey’s From Prey

At Copas Family Farm in Cookham, alpacas are on guard to protect their Christmas turkeys from fox and and other prey.

Prior to the family bringing in Alpacas, 160 turkeys were killed in a single year. Since the Alpacas have been there- not one has been killed before it needed to be.

The farm said: ‘We now have 10 beautiful boys at our farm and are on the lookout for more friends to join them.’

Apparently this isn’t a new thing, according to Tom Popas, alpacas have been used around the world to fend off dogs and coyotes.

