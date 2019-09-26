Amazon Is Offering You A New Celebrity Feature For Alexa!

Amazon’s Alexa has always been helpful and easy going, apologizing when she’s unable to answer and softly delivering on your requests. Well, would you like something entirely different?

Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday said actor Samuel L. Jackson and other celebrities will voice speech for the company’s virtual assistant Alexa.

Amazon’s celebrity voice feature will cost US$0.99- if you want to change things up.

Samuel L. Jackson is the first new voice pack offered on the devices, and it will be made available in both clean and explicit versions.

The voice aid will also be built into a new wearable line of earbuds, eyeglasses and a ring.

Amazon is set to be putting a lot of money into voice-controlled computing, which is an area of tech that Google and Apple are already into.