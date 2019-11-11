Amazon Is Selling A Christmas Tree Compatible With Alexa

The fake Douglas fir is called Mr. Christmas and it comes with 1,750 branches tipped with pre lit lights that you can control with your voice! (does it work on kids?)

According to the description, the red, green, blue lights are 400 low-voltage energy-saving LED lights with 13 lighting functions, so you don’t have to settle on one look.

You can choose between red, green, yellow, blue, purple, cyan, white, multi colour, multi fade, multi twinkle, multi sparkle, blue sparkle, and red sparkle.

The lights will also turn off and on with your voice command, so you don’t have to get off the couch and walk to the tree to turn it off when you fall asleep watching a holiday movie…

It’s about $300 and will be available for shipping as of Nov. 15th!

More