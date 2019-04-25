Amazon Prime Can Now Drop Packages off In Your Garage!

After testing this new featuring in 37 cities, Amazon will now offer you a garage delivery service! You can get in-home delivery but what happens when you are not home and are worried that your package may be stolen if left on your porch?

The new service by Amazon offers costumers the opportunity to have their packages dropped off in your garage out of sight. However; you must have a special key for your garage and it needs to be a myQ-compatible garage door opener. You can buy on Amazon for around $80 but right now you can get a discount and buy the garage door key for $50!

You can check if this system will work with your garage using a tool on amazon .

The smart garage door opener is linked to the Key by Amazon app, where users then opt to have ‘in-garage delivery’ when placing an order.

Couriers can then open and close the garage door when they drop off a package. and you can purchase an Amazon Cloud Cam so you can watch your delivery drop-off!

more info