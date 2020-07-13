Amazon’s Alexa Has a New Set of Skills to Celebrate Canada in July

On July 1st Amazon began celebrating Canada and joined forces with once of the most recognizable Canadian voice in music, Alanis Morissette.

The new Canadian focused skills that involve Alanis Morissette include:

“Alexa, Happy Canada Day” and she will play Alanis Morissette singing Oh Canada.

“Alexa, what’s Alanis’ thought of the day?” The Canadian icon will share a new thought each day in July.

Other Canadian artists have also gotten involved:

“Alexa, how is Canada today?” A number of different Canadian artists reflect on the country with a message.

You can also ask;