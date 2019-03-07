Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings Is Coming!

There are more details now available about the LOTR’s show that Amazon is putting together.

The story line will happen in the Second Age. What does that mean… good question. IGN.com explained it best

“Many notable events happened during The Second Age, including the forging of the Rings of Power and the infamous One Ring. The Second Age ended with the scene shown at the beginning of Peter Jackson’s The Fellowship of the Ring, depicting the War of the Last Alliance where Sauron was defeated, but the One Ring was not destroyed, giving rise to the Third Age which is largely explored in The Hobbit and the Lord of the Rings trilogy.”

AND Amazon created an interactive map that you can scroll through and visit different parts of Middle Earth and beyond! Shut up!!! Here’s where you can find the map.