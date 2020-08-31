AMAZON’S NEW FITNESS TRACKER ANALYZES YOUR VOICE AND TELLS YOU IF YOU’RE BEING A JERK

Amazon just unveiled a new fitness tracker called the “Halo Band.” And there’s a featured called “Tone” that tracks your voice and tells you if you’re being a JERK or not.

The A.I. in it analyzes your voice and tells you what you sound like to other people. Things like “happy,” “hopeful,” “confused,” “worried,” “affectionate,” “bored,” and “apologetic.” And it’s supposed to help with communication skills at work, and in relationships.

It also does normal things, like counting steps and tracking your sleep patterns. It’ll cost $99 on Amazon, but you can request “early access” and get it for $65 right now. You also have to subscribe to the tracking app for $4 a month. But the first six months are free.

