Amazon’s Pavlok Bracelet is Meant to Kick Your Bad Habits

We all have our bad habits, like eating too much fast food. Mine is chips, I haven’t seen a flavour of Potato Chips I didn’t like.

Introducing the Pavlok, every time you commit to that “bad habit,” you, or a friend can deliver a shock through the arm band of 350 volts.

Meant to be a habit conditioning device, the catch is you control the electrical zap through an app. To keep you honest you can also allow a friend or a partner to control it with their phone. I guarantee if my wife got a hold of this I’d be zapped regularly.