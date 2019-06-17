Amazon’s Pavlok Bracelet is Meant to Kick Your Bad Habits
The shock can be controlled by anyone...
We all have our bad habits, like eating too much fast food. Mine is chips, I haven’t seen a flavour of Potato Chips I didn’t like.
Introducing the Pavlok, every time you commit to that “bad habit,” you, or a friend can deliver a shock through the arm band of 350 volts.
Meant to be a habit conditioning device, the catch is you control the electrical zap through an app. To keep you honest you can also allow a friend or a partner to control it with their phone. I guarantee if my wife got a hold of this I’d be zapped regularly.