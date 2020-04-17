American Idol Must Go On

Just because the world is currently locked down by a potential virus, it doesn’t mean we should stop looking for the next big thing in music.

American Idol is currently at the sound stage portion of the series and after taking sometime to decide how to proceed, ABC has confirmed that it will continue via remote performances.

Starting next Sunday, April 26th, Idol will go to the locations of the 20 finalists remotely, while the judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, as well as host Ryan Seacrest all appear from their homes.

Other timely programs, such as the late night talk shows and even this past weekend’s “Saturday Night Live,” have also shifted to at-home editions.