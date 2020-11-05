Americans Turn To Food, Booze To Get Through Election Day

Our American friends are totally stressed out!

Americans appeared to turn to food and booze amid the uncertainty of the presidential race on Election Day.

In a tweet, Google Trends said “fries near me” and “liquor store near me” reached all-time highs in searches as election results rolled in on Tuesday.

Google said food seemed to be on the minds of many Americans with pizza, Chinese food, liquor stores, sushi, and Mexican food leading the top “near me” searches in the hour before the first set of polls were set to close across the country.

Are you thinking about food, this #ElectionDay? You are not alone. pic.twitter.com/8kVXwVEsA7 — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) November 3, 2020

Experts say the election has many on edge and anxiety is high.