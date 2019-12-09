Listen Live

America’s Funniest Home Video’s Anniversary Special Aired Sunday Night!

It started as a Friday night staple in the 80's!

By Dirt/Divas

If you remember when Bob Saget hosted AFV, then this will be a blast from the past for you!

The show is celebrating 30 years of funny home videos with a big show that aired Sunday, December, 8th!  The show featured videos that stretch the past 30 years and looked at the impact on pop culture that the show had/has…The show also featured interviews with contestants that are all grown up now…

The show has had three hosts, Alfonso Ribeiro, Bob Saget and Tom Bergeron who all took part of the broadcast.  

