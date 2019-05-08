Listen Live

Amy Schumer Announces Baby’s Name!

Can't wait for the new stand up routine as a new mom!

By Dirt/Divas

Amy Schumer shared her baby boy’s name on social media yesterday!   Gene Attell Fischer is the baby boy’s name who was born on Sunday!

 

 

Gene Attell Fischer And his dad Chris. 🥰

Welcome to a brand new stage in life Amy….

The comedian announced that she was pregnant in October, and kept her fans updated on her tough pregnancy. In November, she canceled many shows after finding out she was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, or extreme morning sickness.

 

10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born.

