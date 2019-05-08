Amy Schumer Announces Baby’s Name!

Amy Schumer shared her baby boy’s name on social media yesterday! Gene Attell Fischer is the baby boy’s name who was born on Sunday!

View this post on Instagram Gene Attell Fischer And his dad Chris. 🥰 A post shared by @ amyschumer on May 7, 2019 at 7:49pm PDT

Welcome to a brand new stage in life Amy….

The comedian announced that she was pregnant in October, and kept her fans updated on her tough pregnancy. In November, she canceled many shows after finding out she was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, or extreme morning sickness.