Amy Schumer Changes Her Baby’s Name!

Gene Attell was the babies given name at birth or “Genital.”

Amy told fans on her podcast, that she and husband Chris Fischer realized a few months after the baby’s birth that they had made a terrible mistake.

Baby Gene is now 11 months old and his legal named is now Gene David Fischer.

“So do you guys know that Gene, our baby’s name, is officially changed?” Schumer said. “It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer but we realized that we by-accident named our son, ‘genital’,” Amy said during her podcast.