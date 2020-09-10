Listen Live

Amy Schumer Has Lyme Disease!

Oh no!

By Dirt/Divas

Amy dropped the bombshell health update on fans via Instagram Tuesday by way of a childhood picture with her “first-ever fishing pole.”

 

“Anyone get LYME this summer? I got it and I’m on doxycycline.” Schumer adds, “I have maybe had it for years.”

 

Lyme disease is a tick-borne illness transmitted through the bite of an infected, black-legged deer tick, according to The Mayo Clinic. Symptoms can include a rash, accompanied by fever, chills, fatigue, body aches, headache, neck stiffness, and swollen lymph nodes.  If untreated, later symptoms can include joint pain and neurological problems. Treatment involves antibiotics.

 

Schumer joins a growing list of celebrities who have also battled the disease including, Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne, Shania Twain, Kelly Osbourne, Alec Baldwin, and Yolanda Hadid.

