Amy Schumer Is Returning To TV!

Amy Schumer will return to TV in 2020 with a new comedy series for the streaming network Hulu, titled “Love, Beth.” Amy is said to star and produce the show.

Schumer previously starred in her own comedy sketch show for Comedy Central, “Inside Amy Schumer.” And She also released a comedy special on Netflix earlier this year!

The first season of “Love, Beth” will consist of ten half-hour episodes. There are few details about the show and its plot but “Love, Beth” is set to debut next year.