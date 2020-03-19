An Adorable Graduation Idea! You Could Try It With Your Kids!

With COVID-19 making large social gatherings impossible, some kids in Japan found a work around!

Minecraft.

Now before you click away, HOLD ON! This is awesome.

With students across the world unable to attend graduation ceremonies due to COVID-19, these Japanese students held their very own EVENT!

In Minecraft.

A YouTuber must have created and organized the event, but check out this video, it’s adorable, endearing, and I love it:

So if you’ve got a graduation happening this year, try this out!