An Adorable Graduation Idea! You Could Try It With Your Kids!
This is sssssssssssoooooooooo clever!
With COVID-19 making large social gatherings impossible, some kids in Japan found a work around!
Minecraft.
Now before you click away, HOLD ON! This is awesome.
With students across the world unable to attend graduation ceremonies due to COVID-19, these Japanese students held their very own EVENT!
In Minecraft.
A YouTuber must have created and organized the event, but check out this video, it’s adorable, endearing, and I love it:
So if you’ve got a graduation happening this year, try this out!