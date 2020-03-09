An Adorable Superstar Entrance!

Check out this heartwarming moment that went VIRAL this weekend!

Kass was giving his son a bit of a NBA treatment at one of his games. He introduced him for his teammates to see!

Even though the video is only 12 seconds long, it is BY FAR, incredibly adorable.

Starting at guard #1 Jameson JT McGhee!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/TUKFigsatN — Kass 🇯🇵 (@JTMcGhee21) March 7, 2020

Twitter reacted accordingly:

Main man was feeling like this and I’m here for it 💪🏾🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/YUC6FgbPGb — pri (@OreoVlone) March 8, 2020

Make sure to motivate your kids before they hit the rink, hardwood, or turf! It makes a huge difference.