An Adorable Superstar Entrance!

Honestly I wish my parents did this during my games, even as adult!

By Josh

Check out this heartwarming moment that went VIRAL this weekend!

Kass was giving his son a bit of a NBA treatment at one of his games. He introduced him for his teammates to see!

Even though the video is only 12 seconds long, it is BY FAR, incredibly adorable.

Twitter reacted accordingly:

Make sure to motivate your kids before they hit the rink, hardwood, or turf! It makes a huge difference.

