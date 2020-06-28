An All Female “Pirates of the Caribbean”Movie Is In The Works!

Margot Robbie will star in a new version of the Disney franchise, which is in the early stages of development, according to a source.

This is just the latest franchise to reimagine its movies by casting women in the lead roles. In 2018, “Ghostbusters” got an all-female reboot starring Melissa McCarthy and there was also “Ocean’s 8” that starred Sandra Bullock.

“Pirates of the Caribbean” has been a monster success for Disney which has made upwards of $4.5 billion globally since 2003.