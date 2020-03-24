An Astronaut’s Guide To Self Isolation!

No one know’s self isolation like an astronaut… So Canadian hero, Chris Hadfield has provided us with some useful self-isolation tips.

Hadfield’s message is simple, “take care of yourself, take care of your family and friends, take care of your spaceship.”

Hadfield became the first Canadian to walk in space when he famously served as commander of the International Space Station back in 2012. Hadfield became famous around the world for his zero gravity performances of songs such as David Bowie’s ‘Space Oddity’.