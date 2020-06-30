Listen Live

An Incredible AD That Will Convince You To Wear A Mask

The HORROR!

By Josh

If you know someone who is anti-mask, this ad from New York might change their mind.

By using an ICONIC hero to prove a point that masks aren’t scary, the point is REALLY made.

Check it out below:


Seriously if he can wear a mask, you can too.

I love this!

